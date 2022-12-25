Downturn in region’s home values less than national dip

Typical home values across the Washington region dipped slightly more than the national average from a mid-2022 peak, according to new data, but are seeing much smaller downturns than in areas that recorded larger bumps up during the COVID era.

The average home value in the Washington area stood at $551,159 in recent weeks, according to a new study by Zillow using its own analysis of market conditions.

That’s down 0.7 percent from the market peak in June, slightly higher than the 0.5-percent decline (to $357,733) recorded nationally.

“The housing market entered a deep freeze this November, as buyers paused their purchasing plans, likely until after New Year’s in many cases,” said Zillow senior economist Jeff Tucker.

Higher mortgage rates shoulder much of the responsibility for today’s chilled market. By the same token, mortgage rates falling in November brought monthly costs down for the first time since July, and for only the second time in the past 19 months.

“The two big questions are whether mortgage rates will continue to decline, and whether that will be enough to bring buyers back in time for the spring selling season,” Tucker said. “In the meantime, those on the prowl for a house will benefit from motivated sellers, unusual bargains and a welcome lack of competition.”

While it’s unlikely affordability will significantly improve anytime soon, November’s news is a positive sign that affordability may at least stabilize in 2023, helping households budget and plan for housing decisions in the months and years ahead.

While national home-value declines from peak levels have been minimal, some markets have seen significant changes. The largest declines from peak are in the most expensive markets – San Jose (-10.6%) and San Francisco (-9.5%) – as well as markets that saw the largest pandemic-era appreciation like Austin (-10.4%), Phoenix (-8.1%) and Las Vegas (-8%).

Still, don’t cry too much for homeowners in some of those areas. The average housing value in San Francisco, despite the recent decline, is still nearly $1.35 million.

Of the 14 major markets in which home values are still growing, almost all are less expensive than the national average and are located in the inland South or Midwest and Great Lakes regions. Relative affordability in the latter two areas is one reason Zillow economists expect them to host the healthiest housing markets in 2023.

Philadelphia, Miami, Baltimore, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Kansas City and Indianapolis are all areas where home values today are either equal to or above comparable figures mid-year, when the national market was peaking.

The slight drop in mortgage costs isn’t reinvigorating the market yet.

Between the annual winter doldrums and serious affordability concerns, activity in the market was as slow as it’s been since the outbreak of the pandemic; both sales and new listings of existing homes continued to fall in November.

The number of listings that went “pending” in November fell by 16.5 percent from October and is down 38 percent compared to last November. New listings – the flow of existing homes onto the market from sellers – also are anemic, sitting 25.4 percent lower than last year. And many homeowners who might like to sell their home are being deterred by the higher borrowing cost they’d need to pay on their next home’s mortgage.

Beyond the slight decline in mortgage costs, reduced activity and competition in the market brought a bit more good news to those still on the hunt for a house or those who are considering jumping in. Total inventory is up 7 percent year over year, by far the largest increase since at least the start of 2018.

Listings’ median time on market between listing and ratified sales contract is now 22 days, twice as long as last November and a far cry from just six days in March and April.