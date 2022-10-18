43.5 F
Updated:

Dominion Stage set to open 2022-23 season

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
red and white stadium seats
Photo by Paolo Chiabrando on Unsplash

Dominion Stage will open its 2022-23 season with a production of “August Wilson’s King Hedley II,” with performances running Oct. 21 to Nov. 5.

“Getting, spending, killing and dying in a world where getting is hard and killing is commonplace are threads woven into this 1980s installment of the author’s renowned cycle of plays about the black experience in America,” producers said.

Performances are Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Gunston Arts Center Theatre II, 2700 South Lang St. Masking is required but proof of vaccination no longer is.

For information, see the Website at www.dominionstage.com.

