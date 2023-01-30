Dominion Stage continues run of Mamet work

Dominion Stage’s production of David Mamet’s “Boston Marriage” runs through Feb. 11 with performances Thursdays through Saturdays at 8 p.m. at Theatre on the Run, 3700 South Four Mile Run Drive.

The story revolves around two “women of fashion” who live together on the fringes of upper-class society.

The role of Anna is played by Elizabeth Keith, who returns to Dominion Stage after a long absence. Keith’s previous Dominion performance in “An Inspector Calls” won her a Washington Area Theatre Community Honors (WATCH) Award for Outstanding Featured Actress in a play.

Claire is portrayed by Heather Plank, who was previously seen in Dominion’s “Last Summer at Bluefish Cove,” receiving a WATCH nomination for her performance and sharing in the Best Ensemble WATCH award that was won by the “Bluefish Cove” cast.

Completing the trio as Catherine is Nancy Somers, who is making her Dominion Stage debut after a busy 2022 on stage across the region.

“Boston Marriage” is directed by Matthew Randall, who also is the president of Dominion Stage and the resident photographer. Rachel Alberts is producing the show.

For tickets and information, see the Website at https://dominionstage.org.