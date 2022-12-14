DMV: No time like present to get ‘REAL ID’

Nearly 2.8 million Virginians have risen to the challenge of obtaining a REAL ID-compliant state driver’s license or identity card. Those who still plan to do so suddenly have yet another reprieve.

The federal government has announced it will extend by two years – from May 2023 to May 2025 – the deadline for obtaining REAL ID-compliant documents for use passing through security checkpoints at airports and other federal civilian and military facilities.

Drivers and those who use DMV-issued cards for identification are not required to obtain REAL-ID-compliant versions. But those without them will have to show another form of identification (such as a passport) in order to access federal facilities.

(That is, assuming there ever is a firm deadline enacted; both the Trump and the Biden administrations have now successively pushed the deadlines beyond presidential elections, perhaps in order to avoid the wrath of air travelers who suddenly found themselves unable to get on flights because they did not bring appropriate identification.)

Sponsored

Acting Virginia DMV Commissioner Linda Ford said residents who need REAL-ID-compliant documents should not wait until the last minute, whenever that may end up being.

“Although the deadline has been extended, we still encourage Virginians interested in REAL ID to apply sooner rather than later,” she said. “If your driver’s license or ID expires before May 7, 2025, that’s a great time to upgrade.”

In order to obtain a REAL ID, individuals must visit DMV offices in person with certain documents which show proof of:

• Identity and legal presence (unexpired U.S. passport, U.S. birth certificate or unexpired permanent-resident card);

• Social Security number (Social Security card or W-2 form displaying full nine digits);

• Residency (two proofs required and must display name and current Virginia residential street address, such as recent utility bills, mortgage statements and valid Virginia driver’s license); and

• Any name changes (marriage certificates or divorce decrees).

There are a variety of acceptable documents; a complete list is available at dmvNOW.com/REALID.