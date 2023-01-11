Divided Vienna Town Council votes to increase members’ pay

Serving on the Vienna Town Council will become somewhat more lucrative starting Jan. 1, 2024, but potential members still will not be making princely sums.

Council members voted 4-3 Jan. 9 to raise their pay by 50 percent for the first time in many years.

The Council had a spirited debate on salaries at its Dec. 12 work session, but the discussion Jan. 9 was short. Council member Ed Somers immediately moved to set the mayor’s pay at $11,250 per year and have the other Council members receive $7,500.

The proposal was “fiscally responsible,” lower than town staff’s recommendation (which was $15,000 for the mayor and $12,000 for Council members) and easily understandable by the public, Somers said.

Council members Ray Brill Jr., Nisha Patel and Howard Springsteen voted against the motion. At the Dec. 12 work session, Brill had proposed lower pay levels for the mayor and Council members and Springsteen had concurred; Patel sought salaries that were a few thousand dollars higher.

The last time the Council raised a member’s salary was when the mayor’s pay rose to $7,500 in 2014, in order to account for the position’s extra responsibilities. The other six Council members have been earning $5,000 annually since 2002.

The new pay will take effect in 2024, following the Nov. 7 Council election. The Council did not have an election in 2022 because the General Assembly in 2021 passed legislation moving all municipal elections to November.

In order not to have town elections compete with congressional and presidential ones held during even-numbered years, the Council instead decided to scrap its previous system of staggered two-year terms with three seats up for grabs annually and the mayor’s during even-numbered years.

The Council then approved having all members’ seats on the ballot during the November election of odd-numbered years and to accommodate this extended through 2023 the current terms of the mayor and three members who had been elected in May 2020.

Vienna’s new Council pay rates will be on the low end when compared with those of surrounding jurisdictions. Herndon pays its mayor $16,000 and Town Council members $15,000; Leesburg’s mayor earns $16,524 and its Town Council members make $15,812; Fairfax’s mayor makes $13,000 and its City Council members $12,000; and Falls Church’s mayor takes home $11,500 and its City Council members earn $11,000.