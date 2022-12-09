Did new environs help speed Vienna Town Council meeting?

The Dec. 5 Vienna Town Council meeting was the Council’s first in the new Vienna Police Headquarters’ community room, which is open even though the department hasn’t moved into its new digs yet. The temporary relocation was needed because of elevator-replacement work at Town Hall.

The proceedings took a little more than an hour, despite a couple of hard-fought decisions and several comments from the public on disputes about pickleball and construction-site inspections.

“Record time, everyone. We did it!” said Mayor Linda Colbert. “Maybe it’s the police station.”