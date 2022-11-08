Developer gets to prioritize housing in Metro West project change

Residential units, along with interim park space and trails, will arrive ahead of planned office uses on a 9.76-acre portion of the Metro West development near the Vienna Metro station.

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 granted applicants V Metro LLC, V Metro W LLC and Metro W LLC a proffered-condition amendment to remove a “construction trigger” requiring completion of all beams and columns of the first office building before assurance of the 1,101st residential-use permit on the overall Metro West site.

Instead, the applicants will be allowed to construct all approved multi-family buildings in the development’s core before building the first office structure and deliver about 900 residential units and ground-floor retail directly adjacent to the Metrostation.

The proffered-condition amendment “effectively eliminates having to deliver an office building as a precondition to building out the town center at Metro West,” said Gregory Riegle, an attorney representing the applicants.

The applicants are not removing the office option from their plans, he said.

“What does make office successful is a robust amenity base,” Riegle said. “So hopefully by continuing to develop the town center and round out the amenity package, that’s the best chance to make the office actually happen.”

The site is part of the 56-acre Metro West development approved by supervisors in March 2006. This major rezoning allowed up to 2,248 multi-family units and townhouses, 125,000 to 300,000 square feet of office space and 135,000 to 190,000 square feet of other non-residential uses.

The 9.76-acre portion of the development covered by the amendment is located east of Vaden Drive, west of Bleeker Street and north of Sprague Avenue. The parcel is slated to have three multi-family buildings and two office buildings, all of which will have ground-floor retail.

The amendment also includes a new proffer commitment that will result in significant pedestrian-safety improvements at Vaden and Royal Victoria drives, Riegle said.

The interim park, trails, landscaping and building screening that will be built at the site will be a “welcome addition,” said Supervisor Dalia Palchik (D-Providence).

“The two next buildings are coming along for site approval and will include about 12,000 to 15,000 square feet of retail,” she said. “We know that the community has been asking for retail.”

The board’s action will not change the site’s approved building density or retail provisions, Palchik said.

Metro West so far has been developed with 218 townhouses, 122 two-over-two stacked townhouses, 160 multi-family dwellings (“The Flats”), 206 age-restricted multi-family units (“The Atrium”), a 154-bed assisted-living facility (“The Providence Fairfax”) and the Providence District Community Center, county staff said.

The remaining part of Metro West, which is yet to be built and not subject to the proffered-condition amendment approved at the Nov. 1 meeting, includes 480 multi-family dwellings and at least 35,000 square feet of ground-floor retail and other non-residential uses.

Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee), who along with Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) was serving on the county’s Planning Commission when it reviewed the Metro West proposal long ago, called the newly approved amendment a “very vital and necessary step for this development.”Supervisor Rodney Lusk (D-Lee), who along with Supervisor Walter Alcorn (D-Hunter Mill) was serving on the county’s Planning Commission when it reviewed the Metro West proposal long ago, called the newly approved amendment a “very vital and necessary step for this development.”

