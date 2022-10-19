Detectives seek public’s help in identifying rape suspect

Fairfax County police detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying an armed suspect who reportedly raped a woman in a Tysons hotel Oct. 1.

Sex Abuse Squad detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department’s Major Crimes Bureau continue to investigate a rape that occurred on Oct. 1 in a Tysons hotel.

Officers responded at 5:30 p.m. that day after receiving a report that a man had sexually assaulted a woman and brandished a firearm at a hotel in the 8600 block of Westwood Center Drive. The suspect entered the unlocked hotel room, physically and sexually assaulted the victim, then fled, police said.

A man, known to the victim, learned of the assault, saw the suspect and gave chase, police said. The suspect pointed a firearm at the man and continued his escape, authorities said.

Rescue personnel took the victim to a nearby hospital to be treated for her injuries. Police collected evidence at the scene and with the help of the victim, then sent the evidence to the Department of Forensic Services for analysis.

Detectives obtained video surveillance of the suspect from the hotel. As detectives continued to investigate, they also recovered video surveillance of the suspect entering the Metrorail system at the Eastern Market station. The suspect switched to the Silver Line at the Capitol South station and exited at the Spring Hill station, police said.

Officers with the Metro Transit Police Department in Washington, D.C., determined the suspect entered the Metro at the Spring Hill station following the assault. The suspect took the Silver Line to Metro Center and switched to the Red Line in the direction of Glenmont.

Detectives believe the suspect resides in the Washington, D.C., area. Police describe the suspect as black, 25 to 40 years old, between 5 feet 8 inches and 6 feet tall, with a heavy build and short, curly black hair that is partially dyed blond.

Police ask anyone who has information about this man’s identity to call detectives at (703) 246-7800, option 3. Tips also may be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

Anonymous tipsters are eligible for cash rewards of $100 to $1,000 and should leave contact information if they wish for a detective to follow up with them.