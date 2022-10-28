Dems hope to party like it’s 2008 on Election Night

Win, lose or draw, the Arlington County Democratic Committee will hold an Election Night watch party on Tuesday, Nov. 8 from 7 to 9 p.m. at William Jeffrey’s Tavern, 2301 Columbia Pike.

“We’ll be tuning in to various channels and trackers,” Democratic leaders said. Registration is not required to attend.

The event will be jointly sponsored with Arlington Young Democrats, and may also serve as an un-un-unofficial kickoff to Arlington’s 2023 election season, when two County Board seats, a School Board seat, all five constitutional offices and all General Assembly seats will be up for grabs.