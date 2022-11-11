Democrats to mark Veterans Day with Saturday breakfast

The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly breakfast event on Saturday, Nov. 12 will focus on veterans and their service to the nation.

The event will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington, and will feature a number of speakers.

In addition, participants are asked to bring photographs of military members – themselves or family members – and share their stories.

“We let people stand up and say ‘this is my father, this is my mother’ . . . it’s quite moving,” said Charley Conrad, an Arlington Democratic activist who chairs the Democratic Party of Virginia’s Veterans and Military Families Caucus.

For information, e-mail breakfast@arlingtondemocrats.org.

Sponsored

Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11, marking the date in 1918 that brought the cessation of hostilities in what today is known as World War I.