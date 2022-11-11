65.9 F
Tysons
Friday, November 11, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonDemocrats to mark Veterans Day with Saturday breakfast
ArlingtonNewsPolitics
Updated:

Democrats to mark Veterans Day with Saturday breakfast

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
man in black suit photo
Photo by Kirk Cameron on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

The Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly breakfast event on Saturday, Nov. 12 will focus on veterans and their service to the nation.
The event will be held beginning at 9 a.m. at Busboys & Poets in Shirlington, and will feature a number of speakers.

In addition, participants are asked to bring photographs of military members – themselves or family members – and share their stories.

“We let people stand up and say ‘this is my father, this is my mother’ . . . it’s quite moving,” said Charley Conrad, an Arlington Democratic activist who chairs the Democratic Party of Virginia’s Veterans and Military Families Caucus.

For information, e-mail breakfast@arlingtondemocrats.org.

Sponsored

Veterans Day is celebrated each year on Nov. 11, marking the date in 1918 that brought the cessation of hostilities in what today is known as World War I.

Previous article
Pedestrian/bicyclist bridge heralds new mobility option in Tysons
Next article
Arlington officials have the need for speed (cameras, that is)
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpinionCarol McEwen -

‘Old School’ column: Electioneering!

Another Election Day is gone, but its memory lingers. I worked the polls for 20 years at Arlington’s Thrifton...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.