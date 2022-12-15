Democrats: Hands off voting dropboxes

The Arlington County Democratic Committee has put in writing what it first enunciated a month ago: The party does not want any lowering of the number of voting dropboxes across the county.

By a unanimous voice vote, committee members on Dec. 7 ratified a resolution calling on county election officials to maintain at nine the number of secure dropboxes, where local residents can deposit their ballots in advance of elections.

A Republican election-integrity group has pressed county election officials to cut the number of dropboxes, saying they are costly and run the risk of tampering.

Democratic party chair Steve Baker countered that the cost is minimal and there is “not any risk to the security of voting.”

State law requires local governments to provide at least one dropbox during election season. Fairfax County, with five times the population of Arlington and 399 square miles to Arlington’s 26, makes do with just one, although it provides others at satellite-voting centers during the height of election season.

The Republican proposal to reduce the dropboxes to perhaps three or four in Arlington has gone nowhere because Democrats currently holds an edge (two seats to one) on the county’s Electoral Board. That ratio will change in January when a Republican appointee succeeds Democrat Matt Weinstein.

Whether the GOP majority on the body – its first in eight years – decides to press the issue remains to be seen. Guidance from the Virginia Department of Elections gives registrars the power to decide on dropboxes, but requires them to consult with Electoral Board members on the matter.