Democratic County Board field currently stands at 3

Three Democrats on Jan. 4 launched bids for the two Arlington County Board seats on the November ballot, with at least one or two more prospects apparently waiting in the wings.

J.D. Spain Sr., Jonathan Dromgoole and Maureen Coffey kicked off campaigns at the monthly meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee, seeking the seats expected to be vacated by incumbents Katie Cristol and Christian Dorsey.

“Strong communities should help people when they need it most,” said Coffey, a former president of the Virginia Young Democrats making her first bid for elected political office. “We need a plan to meet those needs.”

“Arlington has been a leader and a model for good policy for a long time,” she told a healthy-sized audience at Lubber Run Community Center, while suggesting that tweaks were needed to provide “a future that we all have confidence in.”

Dromgoole, who has served as president of the Democratic Latino Organization of Virginia, said some Arlington residents feel left out or that their voices don’t matter to decision-makers.

“I’m not running for me,” said Dromgoole, also a first-time contender. “I want to improve our community. Home is more than just a place. It’s a sense of community.”

Spain, who recently rotated out after a two-year stint as president of the Arlington NAACP, said he had engaged the entire community on a variety of issues.

“We need experienced, principled and inclusive leadership,” said Spain, who in 2019 challenged incumbent Alfonso Lopez in a Democratic primary for House of Delegates. He won about 23 percent of the vote.

Cristol and Dorsey were elected eight years ago in the once-every-four-year cycle when two of the five County Board seats are on the Arlington ballot. Never say never, at least until the filing deadline arrives in four months, but both are suggesting they will not seek new terms.

The County Board primary will be the first run under new ranked-choice voting, which was authorized by the General Assembly in 2020 and adopted by the County Board late last year.

The new voting process will only be needed if more than three candidates meet filing requirements. Most Democratic insiders expect a total of four or five to be on ballot; if only three candidates materialize, ranked-choice will not be used and the top two vote-getters will be deemed the nominee.

(The County Board race is the only one currently eligible to be decided via ranked-choice voting. All other primary races that day will be held under the traditional winner-take-all format.)

Any additional Democratic candidates for County Board are likely to announce their intentions at the Feb. 1 Democratic Committee meeting, but contenders have until April 6 to officially file for the June 20 primary. Independents have until June 20 to file for the general election.

In the 2015 County Board primary, Cristol and Dorsey led a field of six to win the Democratic nomination, then went on to defeat Republican-backed independent Michael McMenamin. In 2019, the duo faced no intra-party challenges and cruised to victory in the general election over Audrey Clement and Arron O’Dell.