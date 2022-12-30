Democratic candidates set to come out of woodwork next week

More candidates are likely in the pipeline at the upcoming meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee.

The monthly event will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 7 p.m. at the Lubber Run Community Center. It also will be streamed on the party’s YouTube channel.

Election season 2023 formally kicked off at the December meeting, with a number of incumbents and challengers launching bids and two incumbents (Sheriff Beth Arthur and Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy) announcing they would not be seeking re-election.

There are a total of 13 offices slated for the November 2023 ballot in Arlington: Two County Board seats, one School Board seat, three House of Delegates seats, two state Senate seats and five constitutional offices (sheriff, commissioner of revenue, clerk of the Circuit Court, treasurer and commonwealth’s attorney).

For information, see the Website at www.arlingtondemocrats.org.