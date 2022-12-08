Democratic 2023 field starts to firm up with candidate announcements

The 2023 election season effectively kicked off Dec. 7 with a host of candidate announcements at the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s monthly meeting:

• Commonwealth’s Attorney Parisa Dehghani-Tafti formally confirmed her bid for a second term, having announced two weeks ago that she would run.

Another Democrat, Josh Katcher, has announced plans to challenge the incumbent but did not announce at the December meeting.

• Treasurer Carla de la Pava formally announced her bid to retain the office she has held since 2014. De la Pava over the summer had told the Sun Gazette she was seeking a new term.

Sponsored

• Sheriff Beth Arthur formally announced she would not be seeking a new term for the post she has held for two decades, and endorsed the bid of her chief deputy, Jose Quiroz, who announced his bid for office at the meeting.

Arthur plans to retire in early January, when Quiroz will take over.

• Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy announced she would not seek re-election to the post she has held for 20 years, and endorsed Columbia Pike Partnership executive director Kim Klingler as her successor. Klingler formally announced her bid for office at the meeting.

The December announcements represent just the tip of the iceberg in an upcoming political year that will see 13 different races in Arlington – two County Board seats, one School Board seat, five constitutional officers and five General Assembly seats will be on the ballot. Candidate-announcement season for Democrats usually runs from December to February.

“We’ll have a lot more candidates announcing,” predicted Arlington County Democratic Committee chairman Steve Baker. “Next year will be a busy year.”

Should there be contested races among Democrats – such as the commonwealth’s attorney race – voters likely will make their picks in the June state primary. One exception will be the School Board, which officially is a nonpartisan job. Rather than use the primary, Democrats traditionally decide their School Board candidates in a May caucus.

The Arlington County Republican Committee also is on the hunt for candidates; the Arlington Green Party also sometimes fields contenders or endorses independents, as the party did with County Board candidate Audrey Clement this year.

Full coverage of all the candidate announcements and political maneuvering coming soon.