Democrat topping independent in open School Board seat

In the Arlington School Board race, Democratic-backed contender Bethany Sutton was holding an almost 2-to-1 lead over independent James Vell Rives IV, suggesting that the Arlington County Democratic Committee’s sample ballot remained a dominant factor all the way down to the bottom rung of the political ladder on Arlington’s Nov. 8 ballot.

Sutton and Rives were facing off to succeed Democrat Barbara Kanninen, who opted not to seek a third four-year term. They shared the ballot with 8th District U.S. House of Representatives and Arlington County Board races and six local bond referendums.

All five current School Board members are Democrats, which will not change when Sutton succeeds Kanninen at the start of the year.