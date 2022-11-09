Democrat de Ferranti seems poised for re-election win

Democratic Arlington County Board member Matt de Ferranti was turning back challenges — largely over the county government’s proposed Missing Middle zoning changes — in early results on Election Night.

De Ferranti was holding a commanding lead over independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, who had pressed the incumbent throughout the campaign on the housing issue. Clement ran against Missing Middle; Theo said proposals by the all-Democratic County Board didn’t go far enough.

Clement was having more success than she has enjoyed in her many runs for political office in single-family neighborhoods where the issue has been most contentious, and her vote total topped that of de Ferranti in a number of North Arlington precincts. In parts of the county where Missing Middle either isn’t a factor or has attracted support, de Ferranti was winning handily.

Clement had projected she would receive between 40 and 45 percent of the vote, but early results suggest that may be a stretch. She may end up several points above or below 30 percent.

Theo, who first ran for office last year and positioned himself as a progressive/libertarian, was garnering about 10 percent of the vote, a percentage about twice as big as last year.

De Ferranti four years ago defeated independent John Vihdstadt to win the board seat.