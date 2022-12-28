Delegate to host campaign kickoff in last year representing Arlington

She’s soon to say adieu, adios and sayonara to her Arlington constituents, but they can still wish Del. Elizabeth Bennett-Parker well as she preps her re-election bid.

The first-term delegate will host a re-election kickoff on Saturday, Jan. 8 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Majestic Lounge, 2000 Mount Vernon Ave. in the Del Ray section of Alexandria.

The event will be held the weekend before the General Assembly convenes for what is expected to be a 46-day 2023 session.

It will be Bennett-Parker’s last year representing a portion of Arlington; under recently enacted redistricting, her district was shifted so it will be centered on Alexandria, with no Arlington precincts any longer part of it.

(The same is true for Del. Rip Sullivan, whose district was denuded of its Arlington precincts during redistricting and will now be focused entirely on McLean.)

Bennett-Parker was serving on the Alexandria City Council in 2021 when she defeated incumbent Del. Mark Levine in the Democratic primary, winning 59 percent of the vote. She went on to receive 74 percent of the general-election vote against Republican Justin Maddox.

For information on the kickoff, see the Website at www.elizabethfordelegate.com.