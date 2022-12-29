35.4 F
ArlingtonDelegate honored for work on LGBT, domestic-violence issues
Updated:

Delegate honored for work on LGBT, domestic-violence issues

By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) receives the 2022 Equality Award from the Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance (AGLA). He is flanked by AGLA president T.J. Flavell and board member Galen Baughman.

Sun Gazette Newspapers

Del. Patrick Hope (D-Arlington) on Dec. 17 was the recipient of the 2022 Equality Award from the Arlington-Alexandria Gay and Lesbian Alliance (AGLA).

Hope received the award for patroning legislation, passed in 2020, banning “conversion therapy” for minors.

The Equality Award has been presented annually for more than two decades to individuals and organizations for supporting the goals of AGLA.

And on Dec. 9, Hope received the 2022 Hope Award from the Virginia Sexual and Domestic Violence Action Alliance.

That accolade was presented for the 2022 law creating a laminated card, the size of a credit card, that contains all the pertinent information of a protective order that can be discreetly used to warn against an abuser who may show up at a school or elsewhere, putting a child in danger
.
“I’m very proud” to have received the awards, Hope told the Sun Gazette.

