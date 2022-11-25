De Ferranti to represent Arlington on Va. Assn. of Counties

Recently re-elected Arlington CountyBoard member Matt de Ferranti will serve as Arlington’s representative to the board of the Virginia Association of Counties for 2023-24.

Leadership for the coming year was confirmed during the organization’s 88th annual conference, held in Richmond. De Ferranti is one of six board members representing Region 8, which includes most of Northern Virginia; the 24 board members statewide serve two-year terms.

At the annual meeting, Lancaster County Supervisor Jason Bellows was elected to serve as president for 2022-23, becoming the first official from his county to serve as president and the first from the Northern Neck since W.D. “Berry” Gray of Richmond County held the post in 1990-91.

The Virginia Association of Counties, an advocacy group for the commonwealth’s 95 counties, traces its roots to 1934.