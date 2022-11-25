50.5 F
Tysons
Friday, November 25, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonDe Ferranti to represent Arlington on Va. Assn. of Counties
ArlingtonNewsPolitics
Updated:

De Ferranti to represent Arlington on Va. Assn. of Counties

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Local leaders helping to open the Culpepper Garden Daffodil Walk for 2022 includes Arlington County Board members Katie Cristol and Matt de Ferranti; state Sen. Barbara Favola; County Board member Libby Garvey; and Zach Cafritz, chief of staff to U.S. Rep. Don Beyer (D-8th). (Photo by Deb Kolt)

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

Recently re-elected Arlington CountyBoard member Matt de Ferranti will serve as Arlington’s representative to the board of the Virginia Association of Counties for 2023-24.

Leadership for the coming year was confirmed during the organization’s 88th annual conference, held in Richmond. De Ferranti is one of six board members representing Region 8, which includes most of Northern Virginia; the 24 board members statewide serve two-year terms.

At the annual meeting, Lancaster County Supervisor Jason Bellows was elected to serve as president for 2022-23, becoming the first official from his county to serve as president and the first from the Northern Neck since W.D. “Berry” Gray of Richmond County held the post in 1990-91.

The Virginia Association of Counties, an advocacy group for the commonwealth’s 95 counties, traces its roots to 1934.

Previous article
Royal visit helps inaugurate Westwood’s ‘court tennis’ effort
Next article
Public-media group, county ink deal on Shirlington-area space
- Advertisement -

Latest News

Public NoticesSun Gazette Newspapers -

Legal and Public Notices for November 24, 2022

AbandonedWatercraft_publicnotice_2x3.125-2Download YLaw__AbandonedProperty2x2.5-2Download
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.