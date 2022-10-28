De Ferranti picks up backing of firefighters’ union

He didn’t get it four years ago, but Local 2800 of the International Association of Firefighters has endorsed County Board member Matt de Ferranti’s bid for re-election this time around.

De Ferranti “has worked hard to engage with our members over the last four years,” said Brian Lynch, who heads the organization. “As chair, he led the board in passing collective bargaining . . . [and values] the important life and safety services we provide.”

The incumbent, who is attempting to fend off challenges by independents Audrey Clement and Adam Theo, said the endorsement represented “a true honor.”

“The support is particularly important to me because of the critical public-safety and public-health services they provide,” de Ferranti said of firefighters. “At any moment, any of us could find ourselves putting our lives in the hands of the members of our fire department.”

In 2018, the firefighters’ organization supported John Vihstadt’s bid for re-election. De Ferranti won that race.