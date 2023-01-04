54.7 F
Dates, places set for independent-school tournaments

By Sun Gazette Newspapers

Dates and sites have been released for the upcoming winter Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association private-school state tournaments.

* The girls basketball state semifinals and finals well be at Benedictine College Preparatory March 3 and 4. First round and quarterfinal rounds are Feb. 28 and March 1 at higher seeds.

* The boys basketball state semifinals and finals are March 3 and 4 at Virginia State University. First round and quarterfinal rounds are Feb. 28 and March 1 at higher seeds.

* The state wrestling tourney is Feb. 17-18 at Benedictine College Preparatory.

* The state swimming and diving meets are Feb. 17-18 at Liberty University.

* The girls and boys indoor track and field state meets are Feb. 18 at St. Christopher’s School.

