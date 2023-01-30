Date set for football Hall of Fame banquet

The 32nd annual awards banquet for the Northern Virginia Football Hall of Fame is Sunday, March 5 at the McLean Hilton Hotel.

Festivities begin at 2:30 p.m. with a social gathering, and the dinner is at 3:30 p.m. The awards ceremony will follow, honoring local area youth and high school players, coaches, and officials, along with other guests and the new Hall of Fame inductees.

The event draws celebrities and supporters from throughout the area. Tickets for the banquet can be purchased for $45 or $400 for a table setting of 10.

For ticket information, contact Mary Small at (571) 238-3565 or maryesmall64@gmail.com.

The Hall of Fame recognizes and promotes special efforts of individuals from the local youth and scholastic football programs, as well as their collegiate and professional counterparts.

* This year’s two Hall of Fame inductees are former NFL kicker and former Arlington resident Scott Norwood. and Cliff Epperson of the Southwestern Youth Association and Centreville High School. Norwood is a graduate of Thomas Jefferson High School.

* The football Official of the Year honored is Mark Taylor of the Northern Virginia Football Officials Association.

* The Karl Davey Community Achievement Award will go to Jerry Arrington, commissioner of the Fort Belvoir Youth Sports, and Fairfax County Youth Football League.

* The Tom Davis Meritorious Service Award goes to Steve Turner, president of Turner, Leins, & Gold, Accountants.

* The Gene Nelson Commissioner of the Year Award goes to Brian Mumford of Springfield/South County Youth Club.

* Scholarships: The Hall of Fame will announce recipients of three $2,000 scholarships.

* High School Player of the Year Awards for the 2022 season go to Kevin Chadwick, Jr. (Madison), Tony Rojas (Fairfax), Isaiah Ragland (Centreville), Elijah Hughes (Washington-Liberty), Quentin Harrison (Patriot) and Nader Chirchi (Edison).

* The 2022 High School Coach of the Year Awards go to Justin Counts (Madison) and Trey Taylor (Fairfax). Each of their teams won region championships.

* The Youth Coaches of the Year go to ANKLEBITER DIVISION: Billy Duvall, Gainesville-Haymarket Youth Football; NATIONAL DIVISION: Brian Borga, Vienna Youth Inc.; CENTRAL DIVISION: Jeremy Lee, Reston Youth Football; AMERICAN DIVISION: Brad Colavecchio, DI Sports & Athletics.

* Youth Players of the Year are: James Crowley (Annandale Boys & Girls Club), Jayson Garner (Arlington Youth Football Club), Will Leyhe (Braddock Road Youth Club), Ryan Pearson (Chantilly Youth Association), Jack Myers (D1 Sports & Athletics), Jayden Morales (Dulles Youth Sports), Izeakqual Barnes (Fairfax Police Youth Club), Luke Hodgkinson (Fort Hunt Football & Cheerleading), Donovan Addy (Gainesville-Haymarket Youth Football), Preston Faltz (Gum Springs Youth Athletic Association), Emma Wessel (Manassas Youth Football League), Max Murray (McLean-Great Falls Football Association), Deylen Jones (Reston Youth Association), Mack Miller (Southwestern Youth Association), Nathan Fournier (Springfield/South County Youth Club) and Daniel DiMarco (Vienna Youth Inc.).