Data: N.Va. jobs boost trailing state rebound

Perhaps because its initial employment jolt during COVID wasn’t so severe, Northern Virginia over the past year is trailing the statewide jobs comeback, according to new data.

With 1,532,400 employed in the civilian workforce in September, Northern Virginia’s jobs total is up 38,400 – or 2.6 percent – over the preceding year, according to new figures from the Virginia Employment Commission.

By contrast, the total Virginia non-farm employment of 4,093,600 in September 2022 was up 134,700, or 3.4 percent, from a year before.

Among the various metro areas of the Old Dominion, Charlottesville had the highest year-over-year increase in jobs in September on a percentage basis, rising 3.9 percent. Lynchburg was second at 3.4 percent.

No areas reported year-over-year declines; Roanoke and Richmond (1.6% each) were the metro areas with the smallest upticks.

Given its population, it’s no surprise that Northern Virginia had the largest increase in raw jobs numbers in year-over-year data, followed by the Hampton Roads area, which saw an increase of 18,500 employed (up 2.4 percent).

Neither Northern Virginia nor the commonwealth as a whole saw much change in month-over-month jobs totals in September, with Northern Virginia losing 600 (statistically no change) and Virginia gaining 8,000 (up 0.2 percent) from August.