Data: Home-buyers still active in much of Arlington

Even as much of the rest of the region goes into winter hibernation, real-estate-wise, there is still some decent activity in portions of Arlington.

In fact, five ZIP codes within the county remain in the “High” level of buyer interest, according to the December T3 Home-Demand Index, put out by Bright MLS.

The index was created several years ago to look at indicators showing buyer interest, a forward-looking analysis as opposed to the backward-looking monthly home-sales reports. The scorecard runs from 0-to-70 (Limited Supply) 70-to-89 (Slow), 90-to-109 (Steady), 110-to-129 (Moderate) and 130-to-infinity (High).

Across the Washington region, the December rating of 75 was down from 90 a month before, another in an ongoing series of declines since the index peaked at 160 in April 2021.

Sponsored

Though down from 156 in November, Arlington led the pack of counties and cities for December at 127. (January figures should be reported around Jan. 12.)

The survey methodology is used to track buyer interest all the way down to the ZIP-code level. And while many areas a little further out in the suburbs are showing little activity, buyer demand remained healthy in Arlington, particularly in five ZIPs: 22206 (the Shirlington area) scored 202 to lead the way, followed by 22202 (174), 22205 (153), 22204 (140) and 22201 (139).

The 22203 ZIP code was in Moderate territory (122). Both 22209 and 22213 were Steady (107 and 94, respectively), while 22207 was Slow (76).

The ongoing decline perhaps is no surprise, as it represents the confluence of traditional market seasonality (who’s looking for a home at the end of the year if they don’t have to move?) coupled with higher interest rates, affordability issues and fears of economic malaise.

The big questions are, will buyer activity perk up as winter begins to give way to spring, and will there be an equilibrium between buyers and sellers once the spring market commences?

Those looking for the ZIP codes across the broader Washington region with the highest buyer activity-cum-interest in December need to check out 21743 (Funkstown, Md.), which at 920 was atop the ranking. The 20686 ZIP of St. Mary’s City, Md., was second at 539.

For full details, see the Website at homedemandindex.com.