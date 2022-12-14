Data: Arlington dropboxes got modest use by voters

If 2023 is going to open with a battle over election dropboxes in Arlington, some data might be in order.

A total of 3,027 county residents used the dropboxes to deposit their early-voting ballots during the recently concluded general election, according to new figures reported by the county elections office.

That represents just over 3.3 percent of the roughly 92,000 ballots cast in the election, according to figures reported Dec. 8 to the Arlington Electoral Board.

It also represents an average of 7.7 ballot deposits per day per dropbox during the period from Sept. 26 to Nov. 8 that they were available at nine locations across the county.

There was a wide range of usage: The dropbox in Courthouse took in the most ballots (523) while the Arlington Mill location saw the fewest (83).

The Arlington County Republican Committee’s election-integrity unit has taken aim at the dropboxes, seeking a reduction from nine to perhaps three or four, while the Arlington County Democratic Committee has gone on record demanding that all nine be retained going forward.

State law requires localities to provide at least one secure dropbox to accommodate voters during election season.