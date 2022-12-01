Cricket field could be coming to Mason Fairfax campus

A field to host professional cricket matches on the Fairfax campus of George Mason University could be in place by 2025 as part of a plan unveiled Nov. 30.

Major League Cricket (MLC) and its Washington, D.C.-based investor Sanjay Govil will team with Mason for a feasibility study of a new complex that would include the cricket field, baseball facility and event space.

Funding support for the study and plan development comes from Govil, a founding investor in MLC, the founder and cChairman of Infinite Computer Solutions and the CEO of Zyter. The effort represents part of MLC’s long-term strategic plan for American cricket, which also includes the launch of a U.S. professional cricket league.

“This study with Mason is an important milestone in a new era for Major League Cricket and international matches in the United States and brings new athletic resources to George Mason University and the region,” said Govil.

The cricket pitch would meet International Cricket Council accreditation and allow the ballpark to host the highest level of international cricket competition.

MLC is working with HKS, one of the nation’s leading architecture firms, which is developing multiple cricket-stadium concepts for facilities nationwide.

Mason officials said Fairfax County is home to adult and youth cricket leagues, “which provide a significant base of grassroots support for cricket in the area.”

For more information on plans for the professional league, see the Website at www.majorleaguecricket.com.