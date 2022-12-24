Credit-union employees make holiday season brighter

Employees of Vienna-based Navy Federal Credit Union worked to make the holiday season a little brighter for families near the institution’s operations centers in Virginia, Florida and California.

The “Project Neighbors” holiday-giving program partners with local schools and on-profit organizations – like Big Brothers Big Sisters, Bright Futures and Boys and Girls Club – to identify families in need during the holiday season.

“Being able to help families have a happy holiday brings my team and me such joy,” said Elizabeth Haymans, project coordinator at Navy Federal. “To deliver gifts, to show others this community cares, to ensure so many children get to experience the joy of the season, it really fits our mission of service.”

Employee volunteers use paid volunteer hours to shop for items on a family’s wish list, wrap the gifts and deliver the presents as a team.

“Navy Federal helped me in a way that I didn’t know was possible,” said a recipient. “I am very grateful.”

Sponsored

Established in 1933 with seven members, Navy Federal Credit Union currently serves more than 12 million members globally and is the world’s largest credit union. It has a workforce of 22,000.