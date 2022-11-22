52 F
Craft fair will bring out community in Oakton

The Oakton Community Park Volunteer Team, in collaboration with other Oakton community organizations, will host a crafts sale at the historic schoolhouse in Oakton Community Park on Dec. 4 from noon to 4 p.m.

In addition to the chance to shop for gift items, visitors will be able to enjoy music by local musicians and sip on hot beverages. Admission is free.

Oakton Community Park is located at 2841 Hunter Mill Road. Parking is limited at the site, but more available a short distance to the south at Unity Church.

CAPPIES: Madison thespians serve up creative take on Shakespeare

In a show full of deception and drama, there’s one thing to be sure of: the ado about James Madison’s production of “Much Ado About Nothing” definitely isn’t about nothing!
