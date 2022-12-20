33.1 F
ArlingtonCounty takes another step forward on new historic-preservation program
Updated:

County takes another step forward on new historic-preservation program

By Scott McCaffrey
Frank O’Leary and the late Jim Pebley pose in World War I-era helmets at the June 28, 2018, Arlington Historical Society commemoration of the county’s participation in the war. (Photo by Peter F. Wehmann)

It’s full steam ahead for the Arlington County government’s efforts to establish a new funding pot for community-based historic-preservation projects.

County Board members on Dec. 17 formalized guidelines and other paperwork related to the new Historic Preservation Fund, which was created last spring with a $150,000 infusion of taxpayer cash.

The grant program is not exactly one to break the government’s bank, but “is an innovative way for [the county government] to strengthen its support of historic-preservatoin projects countywide through fostering community partnerships,” staff from the government’s historic-preservation office said in a report to County Board members.

According to current plans, the grant-application period will be announced in mid-January, and proposals will be accepted through April 28. Decisions will be announced by the end of June, and funds will need to be spent before June 2024.

Individuals, groups and civic associations will be eligible to apply. Some grants will require a 100-percent match from the sponsoring organization.

