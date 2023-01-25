35.5 F
County students lauded for success in MLK competition
County students lauded for success in MLK competition

Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and Mathew Ahmann in a crowd of demonstrators at the March on Washington
Photo by Unseen Histories on Unsplash

The following students were named first-place winners in the 2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Literary and Visual Arts contest.

More than 600 entries were received in the competition, with award-winning students honored at the Jan. 19 School Board meeting.

First-place recipients included:

– Literary Arts: Vivian Sunderland, Taylor Elementary School; Alexander Murphy, Cardinal Elementary School; Maedot Ayalew, Kenmore Middle School; and Aaron Lopez, Washington-Liberty High School.

– Visual Arts: Hadeel Fouz, Arlington Traditional School; Sigrid Simon, Taylor Elementary School; Roya Stevenson, Swanson Middle School; and Anjarra Lee, Wakefield High School.

Students were asked to describe in writing or visual art a time when you saw someone treated unfairly because of what they looked like or who they were; or an event in history where people were treated unfairly because of what they looked like or who they were.

