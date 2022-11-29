County prosecutor hoping for second term in office

Parisa Dehghani-Tafti, the commonwealth’s attorney for Arlington and Falls Church, has announced plans to seek a second term in 2023.

“Three years ago, when I first sought our community’s support, I promised that our community would become a model for how to run a criminal-justice system that provides safety and justice for all,” the top prosecutor said in a statement. “In just three years, in the midst of a global pandemic, in the face of constant resistance from the forces of the status quo, and fighting against a right-wing recall campaign against me, we’ve achieved that and more.”

Fueled by an enormous (by local standards) outside campaign cash, Dehghani-Tafti narrowly defeated two-term incumbent Commonwealth’s Attorney Theo Stamos in the 2019 Democratic primary, and was not opposed in the general election.

Should any intra-party opposition pop up, the party nominee likely will be decided in the June 2023 state primary. Rarely have Arlington constitutional officers picked up general-election challenges, although the Arlington County Republican Committee is attempting to have candidates for all offices on the November 2023 ballot.

A number of current elected officials have already endorsed Dehghani-Tafti’s re-election bid, according to her campaign announcement, including two of the five County Board members (Matt de Ferranti and Takis Karantonis); one of the five School Board members (Mary Kadera); one of the county’s four members of the House of Delegates (Patrick Hope); and two of the other four county constitutional officers (Commissioner of Revenue Ingrid Morroy and Clerk of the Circuit Court Paul Ferguson).

With 13 different races on the Arlington ballot in 2023, the Dec. 7 meeting of the Arlington County Democratic Committee could be crowded with incumbents announcing their plans (re-election or retirement) and others making campaign-kickoff statements.