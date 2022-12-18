County police report slew of burglaries

Arlington police reported a number of burglaries over the past week.

• On Dec. 9 between 10:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., a home in the 900 block of Army Navy Drive was burglarized.

According to police, multiple credit cards were stolen, and fraudulent transactions were then reported on them. Nothing else was reported stolen, and no damage was reported.

The suspect is described as a black male with medium build.

• Sometime between Dec. 10 at 8:45 p.m. and Dec. 11 at 9 a.m., a home in the 900 block of North Stuart Street was burglarized. A wallet and purse were taken.

• On Dec. 11 between 7 and 10 p.m., someone attempted to enter a home in the 800 block of South Frederick Street. No items were reported taken.

• On Dec. 11 at 8:12 p.m., a burglary in progress was reported at a home in the 700 block of North Edgewood Street.

Responding officers established a perimeter and took three female juveniles into custody as they exited the home.

Petitions are pending for the three juveniles.

• Sometime between Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 13 at 10:20 a.m., a home in the 900 block of North Daniel Street was burglarized. Jewelry was taken and items were rummaged through.

• On Dec. 13 at 2 a.m., officers were dispatched to the 700 block of North Glebe Road for a report of a robbery in progress.

According to police, the male and female suspects attempted, unsuccessfully, to force entry into a closed business, and were taken into custody by responding officers.

Minor damage was reported.

The first suspect – 61-year-old Michael Williams of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with attempted burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary and destruction of property. The second suspect – 64-yearold Demetrias Wright of the District of Columbia – was arrested and charged with conspiracy to commit burglary.

Both were held without bond.

• On Dec. 14 at 12:07 a.m., a woman was inside her home in the 2900 block of South Glebe Road when she observed the door open and two unknown men in the doorway.

When the victim confronted the suspects, they left.

The suspects are described as Hispanic males, one heavy-set and the other 5’10” and thin.