County police contend with several vehicle tamperings
County police contend with several vehicle tamperings

Arlington police over the past week have contended with a number of vehicle-tampering incidents.

• Sometime between Oct. 18 at 10:30 p.m. and Oct. 18 at 7:49 a.m., the driver’s-side windows of three vehicles were smashed in the 5000 block of South Chesterfield Road, Arlington police said.

No items were reported stolen, and no other damage was reported, police said. The vehicles were a Subaru, Honda and Chevrolet.

• Sometime between Oct. 18 at 6 p.m. and Oct. 19 at 7:05 a.m., tires were stolen from three vehicles in the 1400 block of North Scott Street, Arlington police said.

No other items were reported stolen, and no additional damage was reported. The vehicles were Honda and Jeep models.

