County officials ask for no dumping of Christmas trees

The Fairfax County Park Authority is asking the public to respect both common courtesy and the law, and not dump disused Christmas trees on county parkland.

“In addition to being illegal to dump your trash, even yard waste, onto other public or private property, this activity can harm the environment where material is left,” Park Authority officials said. “Illegal dumping of yard waste can facilitate the spread of invasive pest species and add additional layers of material that suffocates seeds, seedlings and plants, reducing the regeneration of a healthy forest.”

All licensed trash collectors in Fairfax County are required to collect and recycle live Christmas trees less than 8 feet tall that have been separately set out at single-family homes and townhouse communities during the first two weeks of January. County residents also can recycle their live Christmas trees at the I-66 Transfer Station or the I-95 Landfill Complex.

“Whether setting your tree at the curb or delivering it to one of the county’s recycling facilities, please be sure to remove tree stands, lights, ornaments and other decorations,” Park Authority officials said.