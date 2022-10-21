County government’s food-security report makes debut

They were delayed a bit, but proposals of the Arlington County government’s Food Security Task Force have been made public.

“The report is done. It has clarity toward action,” said County Board member Matt de Ferranti, the board’s liaison to the effort.

The report makes 28 specific recommendations in five subject areas, tossing the ball to the county manager’s office, which is expected to appoint members of a working group as “a step to implement this,” de Ferranti said on Oct. 18.

The full report can be found at https://arlingtonva.us/foodsecurity. County Board members anticipate receiving a briefing on its recommendations in November.