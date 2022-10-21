60.3 F
Tysons
Friday, October 21, 2022
type here...
ArlingtonCounty government's food-security report makes debut
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

County government’s food-security report makes debut

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
bowl of vegetable salads
Photo by Anna Pelzer on Unsplash

Must Read

Sun Gazette Newspapers
Sun Gazette Newspapers

They were delayed a bit, but proposals of the Arlington County government’s Food Security Task Force have been made public.

“The report is done. It has clarity toward action,” said County Board member Matt de Ferranti, the board’s liaison to the effort.

The report makes 28 specific recommendations in five subject areas, tossing the ball to the county manager’s office, which is expected to appoint members of a working group as “a step to implement this,” de Ferranti said on Oct. 18.

The full report can be found at https://arlingtonva.us/foodsecurity. County Board members anticipate receiving a briefing on its recommendations in November.

Previous articleAdvocacy group to mark 60 years since opening of Dulles
Next articleCandidates: Arlington teaching ranks should better reflect diversity
- Advertisement -

Latest News

OpinionCarol McEwen -

‘Old School’ column: Fitness phobia

From the time I entered kindergarten, I loved school and had many teachers whom I admired and respected. I...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.