County government seeks support for holiday-gift initiative

Sunday, November 13, 2022
ArlingtonCounty government seeks support for holiday-gift initiative
ArlingtonNews
Updated:

By Scott McCaffrey
The Arlington County government’s “Secret Santa” program will be accepting donations of gift cards that will be used to support those in need across the community.

Those making the donation are asked to ensure each card does not exceed $25, but can submit as many as they like. Financial contributions, made out to “Arlington County Treasurer – Secret Santa,” are also accepted and will be used to purchase gift cards for distribution.

“Gift cards offer choices, which empowers the recipient,” county officials said. “In a low-income family, a child seeing that a gift comes from a parent strengthens family bonds.”

Donations can be sent by mail to Holiday Giving Program, c/o Kurt Larrick, Arlington Department of Human Services, 2100 Washington Blvd., Fourth Floor – FMB, Arlington, Va. 22204.

Donations also can be made online via credit card; see the Website at www.arlingtonva.us and search “Secret Santa.”

Civic Federation opts for picnic over banquet in 2023
Yorktown wins football playoff game; W-L, O'Connell lose
ArlingtonDave Facinoli -

Yorktown wins football playoff game; W-L, O’Connell lose

Of the three Arlington football teams that participated in first-round 6D North Region tournament playoff games Nov. 11 and...
