County Council of PTAs taps Reflections honorees

The Arlington County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) has honored the 2022-23 Reflections contest winners at the county level.

Reflections is a nationwide contest and arts-promotion program that encourages students to create works in dance choreography, film production, literature, musical composition, photography and visual arts, based on a common theme. This year’s theme was “Show Your Voice!” All students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to enter.

Students were honored during a Jan. 17 event at Washington-Liberty High School.

Selected for Outstanding Interpretation of the Theme award winners and moving on to statewide competition are:

– Dance choreography: Ivy Weathers, Claremont Immersion Elementary School; Cailin Davis, Arlington County Montessori School; Grace Fettig, Yorktown High School.

– Film: Edward Kaleta, Discovery Elementary School; Emmett Smith, Arlington County Montessori School; Lily Snider, Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

– Literature: Lujayn Fouz, Arlington Traditional School; Awal Musa, Arlington Traditional School; Nora Scott, Thomas Jefferson Middle; Jason Doll, Wakefield High School.

– Music: Leuna de Jesus, Key Immersion Elementary School; Arlymae Carson, Arlington County Montessori School; Jacob Nadherny, Gunston Middle School; Carson Wallin, Yorktown High School.

– Photography: Audrey Schaedig, Discovery Elementary School; Carter Curry, Arlington County Montessori School; Egshiglen Ganbat, Dorothy Hamm Middle School; Jack Roosa, Yorktown High School.

– Visual Arts: Dayton Wells, Tuckahoe Elementary School; Eliana Villwock, Discovery Elementary School; Oynzul Otgonbayar, Dorothy Hamm Middle School; Evelyn Rives, Wakefield High School.