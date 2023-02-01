36.5 F
Tysons
Wednesday, February 1, 2023
type here...
ArlingtonCounty Council of PTAs taps Reflections honorees
ArlingtonEducationNews
Updated:

County Council of PTAs taps Reflections honorees

Scott McCaffrey
By Scott McCaffrey
several silver and gold trophies on wooden surface
Photo by Ariel on Unsplash

Must Read

Scott McCaffrey
Scott McCaffrey

The Arlington County Council of Parent Teacher Associations (PTAs) has honored the 2022-23 Reflections contest winners at the county level.

Reflections is a nationwide contest and arts-promotion program that encourages students to create works in dance choreography, film production, literature, musical composition, photography and visual arts, based on a common theme. This year’s theme was “Show Your Voice!” All students from pre-kindergarten through 12th grade are eligible to enter.

Students were honored during a Jan. 17 event at Washington-Liberty High School.

Selected for Outstanding Interpretation of the Theme award winners and moving on to statewide competition are:

Sponsored

– Dance choreography: Ivy Weathers, Claremont Immersion Elementary School; Cailin Davis, Arlington County Montessori School; Grace Fettig, Yorktown High School.

– Film: Edward Kaleta, Discovery Elementary School; Emmett Smith, Arlington County Montessori School; Lily Snider, Thomas Jefferson Middle School.

– Literature: Lujayn Fouz, Arlington Traditional School; Awal Musa, Arlington Traditional School; Nora Scott, Thomas Jefferson Middle; Jason Doll, Wakefield High School.

– Music: Leuna de Jesus, Key Immersion Elementary School; Arlymae Carson, Arlington County Montessori School; Jacob Nadherny, Gunston Middle School; Carson Wallin, Yorktown High School.

– Photography: Audrey Schaedig, Discovery Elementary School; Carter Curry, Arlington County Montessori School; Egshiglen Ganbat, Dorothy Hamm Middle School; Jack Roosa, Yorktown High School.

– Visual Arts: Dayton Wells, Tuckahoe Elementary School; Eliana Villwock, Discovery Elementary School; Oynzul Otgonbayar, Dorothy Hamm Middle School; Evelyn Rives, Wakefield High School.

Previous article
Vienna officials walking a tightrope … over pickleball
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxBrian Trompeter -

Vienna officials walking a tightrope … over pickleball

In what they hope will prove a net gain and not court further trouble with neighboring residents, the Vienna...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.