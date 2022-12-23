42 F
ArlingtonCounty Board members pay tribute to late predecessor
County Board members pay tribute to late predecessor

By Scott McCaffrey
Albert Eisenberg (left) was serving in the House of Delegates in 2006 when he and then-Arlington County Board Chairman Chris Zimmerman attended the opening of a shelter for women and families. (Sun Gazette file photo by Ryan Self)

Though none ever served on the dais with him, Arlington County Board members on Dec. 20 paid homage to former board member Al Eisenberg, who died Nov. 15 at the age of 76.

Eisenberg was “a true titan of Arlington’s history,” said County Board Chairman Katie Cristol.

He represents “a reminder of the debt we owe the people who came before us,” added County Board member Libby Garvey.

Eisenberg, a Democrat, first was elected to the County Board in 1983. He served until 1999, when he resigned to take a position in the U.S. Department of Transportation during the Clinton administration.

In 2003, Eisenberg ran for and won the 47th House of Delegates seat when Democratic incumbent James Almand opted not to seek re-election. He won re-election bids in 2005 and 2007.

Garvey noted that one of Eisenberg’s lasting legacies was his effort to win local authority from the General Assembly to regulate smoking in restaurants.

In 2009, Eisenberg opted to retire from the legislature. He was succeeded by Democrat Patrick Hope, who continues to hold the seat today.

