County Board makes commission appointments

Arlington County Board members recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:

Mary Greenwood and Cynthia Lewin were appointed to the Climate Change, Energy and Environment Commission. Anthony Nunez was appointed to the Commission on Aging. Arbora Johnson was reappointed to the Commission on the Status of Women. Cherie Takemoto was reappointed to the Community Services Board. Emily Norton was reappointed to the Crystal City Citizen Review Council. Ryaan Boyd was appointed to the Economic Development Commission.

Carole Lieber was reappointed to the Human Rights Commission. Laura Gross was appointed to the Information Technology Advisory Commission. Brian Frickie was reappointed and Karen White, Carol Staples, J.D. Martin, William Shelton and Katie Atwater were appointed to the Local Board of Fire Code Appeals. Alyssa Trope was appointed to the Public Facilities Review Commission. Richard Price was reappointed to the Transportation Commission.