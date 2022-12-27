County Board makes commission appointments

The Arlington County Board recently made the following appointments to local boards and commissions:

Nikki Blake was appointed to the Citizens Advisory Commission on Housing. Nicolette Gerald was appointed to the Disability Advisory Commission.

Tiffany Osborne and Tommy Amal were appointed to the Economic Development Commission. Andrew Graykowski and Chris Cummings were appointed to the Fiscal Affairs Advisory Commission, and John Tuohy was appointed as the commission’s representative to the Audit Committee.

Kaydee Myers was appointed and Robert Dudka was reappointed to the Historical Affairs and Landmark Review Board. Noreen Hannigan was reappointed to the Forestry and Natural Resources Commission. Elizabeth Gallagher was reappointed to the Neighborhood Complete Streets Commission. Elizabeth Stell and Khal Monaro were appointed to the Sports Commission.