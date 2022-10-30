56.5 F
Could ‘teff’ be coming to Virginians’ diets?

Sun Gazette Newspapers
By Sun Gazette Newspapers
Drs. A. Ozzie Abaye, Wondi Mersie and Vitalis Temu pose with some of the many who attended the Virginia State University College of Agriculture seminar about teff, a grain from Ethiopia that shows promise for growth in Virginia. (Virginia State University)

A recent effort at the Virginia College of Agriculture at Virginia State University aimed to spread the word and, ultimately, encourage residents of the commonwealth and the nation to start incorporating teff into their diets.

Teff? What’s teff?

About three dozen people attended the seminar “Exploring the Potential Use of Teff as an Alternative Grain Crop” held recently at the university, where they received an enthusiastic presentation.

The warm-season grain has been a staple of Ethiopia since ancient times. Demand in the U.S. is increasing due to its nutritional value as both food for humans and forage for livestock, but can it be grown in Virginia?

“Yes!” said Dr. A. Ozzie Abaye, a professor at the School of Plant and Environmental Sciences at Virginia Tech. “It can be grown successfully in Virginia based on field tests in Blacksburg and the Shenandoah Valley.”

“While teff is a promising crop for Virginia, additional research is needed to address the establishment, harvesting, threshing and processing of the grain,” said Dr. Wondi Mersie, associate dean and director of research at Virginia State University’s College of Agriculture.

Abaye noted that laboratory tests to determine baking characteristics and chemical composition of teff indicate it is best used for baking cookies.

Teff could have a huge impact on consumers, producers and the Virginia economy. It is a great source of protein, iron and other nutrients, proponents said.

While describing test results, Abaye also answered audience questions throughout her presentation.

