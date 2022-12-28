Cost pressures likely to push trash-collection bills higher in Arlington

Arlington residents who have their trash and recyclables handled by the county government may face a case of sticker shock when the government’s fiscal 2024 budget is adopted in the spring and implemented over the summer.

County Manager Mark Schwartz at the December meeting of the Arlington County Civic Federation suggested that the government is soon going to have to pay contractors more to do the work, which means residents are going to have to pay the government more to make up the difference.

“We [currently] have a really fantastic deal” on the solid-waste-collection contract, Schwartz told Civic Federation delegates. “That contract’s about to come due. Their labor cost has gone up 50 to 60 percent over the course of the contract.”

Any increases to future contracts will end up getting passed on to homeowners, who currently pay $318.61 for trash-collection services.

(Using the government program for trash and recycling is mandatory for most Arlington single-family neighborhoods; condominium associations, apartment owners and commercial landlords can make their own deals with other firms.)

The impact of inflation and a labor shortage is not simply going to impact the cost of trash collections. “We have a lot of contracts coming due,” the county manager said at his annual forum with the Civic Federation.

Issues with labor are also impacting Schwartz’s ability to get county-government employees comfortable with the idea of returning to offices many of them have seldom seen in nearly three years.

He related being pressed by owners of commercial properties to force his thousands of employees to get back in the office five days per week, in order to bring back some life to commercial corridors such as the Courthouse area that have reeled from COVID impacts.

Schwartz said that idea was a non-starter. “If I did that, we would lose half of our workforce,” he said.

