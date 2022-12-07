Controversial housing proposal (finally) wins OK in Vienna

Following yet another round of concessions from the developer, the Vienna Town Council on Dec. 5 voted 6-0-1 approved a rezoning that will allow construction of 24 condominium units at 127-133 Park St., N.E.

BFR Construction Co. will build the new “Vienna Courts” dwellings on 1.66 acres now occupied by four three-story commercial-condominium buildings.

There will be 12 buildings each containing two single-story dwellings, built one over the other. The units will be available in a variety of sizes and prices and their buildings will be up to 25 feet tall, which is 10 feet under the limit.

The developer originally proposed to build 30 condominiums at the site, then scaled that back to 28 condos to get the Vienna Planning Commission’s recommendation.

Sponsored

The Town Council discussed the matter Oct. 24 and deferred decision after expressing concerns about lot coverage. The builder came back Nov. 14 with a proposal to build 26 condominiums in 13 buildings and reorient some of the structures to get more open space, but the Council again wasn’t satisfied.

The final version approved by the Council Dec. 5 was down one two-condo building from before, but the developer also made other modifications to sweeten the deal. As discussed earlier, the builder will extend an existing brick privacy wall along the site’s northern border to shield a neighbor from the project.

In addition, the developer will reduce the buildings’ sizes slightly, rearrange their layout on the site, increase the rear-yard setback and remove three visitor-parking spaces. The result is 61.5 percent lot coverage, down from the 68 or 70 percent (depending on whom one asks) originally proposed.

The final lot coverage is still is far above the usual residential cap of 25 percent, but is more in line with other multi-family developments the Council has approved over the decades.

The Council’s vote was unanimous except for member Ed Somers, who recused himself from the matter as he had done at previous meetings.

Council member Charles Anderson called the approved project a “very good use” of a long, oddly shaped parcel squeezed between the Maple Avenue commercial area and single-family residential neighborhoods just to the north.

“This meets one of our biggest challenges going forward, finding lower-cost housing for Vienna,” he said.