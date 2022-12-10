Conservation grants aim to boost Chesapeake Bay watershed

The National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF) on Dec. 2 announced $33.8 million in grant awards to support the restoration and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay watershed.

NFWF and U.S. Environmental Protection Agency representatives joined local leaders and community members at Truxtun Park in Annapolis to announce the awards. The 104 grants will leverage more than $30 million in matching contributions to generate a total conservation impact of more than $64 million.

The grants were awarded through the Innovative Nutrient and Sediment Reduction (INSR) Grant Program and the Small Watershed Grants programs, core grant programs of the federal-state Chesapeake Bay Program partnership that are administered under NFWF’s Chesapeake Bay Stewardship Fund.

The fund is a partnership between NFWF and EPA to provide grant funding, technical assistance and networking and information-sharing in support of local, on-the-ground conservation and restoration efforts to restore the bay and its tributary rivers and streams.

The funding comes from both government dollars and private sources, including Altria Group, Zoetis, Astra Zeneca and the Bezos Earth Fund.

“This funding not only helps kickstart critical water quality programs within the Chesapeake Bay watershed, it represents an investment in public health and the communities who call the Bay home,” said Janet McCabe, EPA’s deputy administrator. “Our partnerships and collaborative approaches bring farmers, homeowners, communities, businesses and local leaders together as a team, working in partnership to reduce pollution, improve water quality and revitalize their communities.”

Examples of this year’s grant recipients:

• Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley ($1,000,000) will accelerate the installation and maintenance of riparian and upland best-management practices to improve water quality in Shenandoah Valley of Virginia through the renewed efforts of Smith Creek Watershed Partnership.

• City of Annapolis ($500,000) will install a living shoreline to improve water quality, habitat and resilience in Hawkins Cove; improve public access for the surrounding community; and engage 300 community members in project planning, design and implementation.

• City of Corning ($75,000) will complete a stormwater and green-infrastructure plan for Denison Park, the most visited and largest park in Corning, N.Y., located adjacent to the Chemung River.

• Delaware Wild Lands ($178,000) will restore coastal plain upland forest and native meadow habitat in the Great Cypress Swamp in Sussex County, Delaware’s largest freshwater wetland and contiguous block of forestland.

• Watershed Alliance of York ($1,000,000) will bring together private and public partners to accelerate implementation, maintenance and financial incentives of tree-planting efforts in York County, Pa.

• West Virginia National Guard ($499,000) will improve transport of poultry litter from West Virginia’s Chesapeake Bay watershed to enhance abandoned-mine-reclamation efforts across the state, supporting mine-reclamation efforts on 180 acres for the Patriot Apple Project benefitting ex-coal miners and veterans in the region.

Since 2006, the INSR Program has provided more than $123 million to 219 projects that have reduced 22 million pounds of nitrogen, 4 million pounds of phosphorus and 480,000 tons of sediment across the Chesapeake Bay watershed. The SWG Program has provided more than $109 million to 496 projects that have permanently protected extensive acreage under conservation easement, restored more than 1,550 miles of riparian habitat and 14,000 acres of wetlands, and engaged more than 125,000 watershed residents in volunteer conservation and restoration efforts.

“These grants demonstrate the power of and the conservation impact of supporting local communities in implementing conservation projects that support broader restoration goals for the Chesapeake Bay while at the same time addressing critical local priorities for environmental improvements,” said Jeff Trandahl, executive director and CEO of the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.

For information, see the Website at www.nfwf.org.