After cruise-control campaign, Connolly returned to Congress

U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th) won an eighth two-year term Nov. 8 in a 2-to-1 victory over Republican challenger James Myles.

According to unofficial results as of 6:45 a.m. the following morning, with 184 of 186 precincts reporting in, Connolly had earned 184,593 votes (66.19 percent) and Myles had received 93,460 votes (33.51 percent). There also were 810 write-in votes, which accounted for the remaining 0.29 percent of the tally.

The candidates did not face off in any debates this fall.

A Fairfax County resident since 1979, Connolly spent a decade as a staff member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he worked for then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden.

Locally, Connolly served one term as president of the Mantua Citizens Association and two terms as president of the Fairfax County Federation of Citizens Associations.

Connolly, 72, won a March 1995 special election to become Providence District supervisor and was later served two four-year terms in that role before being elected Board of Supervisors chairman in 2003. He was re-elected chairman in 2007 and the following year ran for the 11th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, which was open after U.S. Rep. Tom Davis (R) decided not to seek re-election.

Myles, a first-time candidate, beat four other candidates in May to become the Republican nominee in the 11th District race.

Myles previously served as a U.S. Air Force pilot and instructor and later became a federal judge, retiring in 2021.