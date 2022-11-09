38.2 F
Tysons
Wednesday, November 9, 2022
type here...
FairfaxPoliticsAfter cruise-control campaign, Connolly returned to Congress
FairfaxFeaturedNewsPolitics
Updated:

After cruise-control campaign, Connolly returned to Congress

Brian Trompeter
By Brian Trompeter
U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th)

Must Read

Brian Trompeter
Brian Trompeter

U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th) won an eighth two-year term Nov. 8 in a 2-to-1 victory over Republican challenger James Myles.

According to unofficial results as of 6:45 a.m. the following morning, with 184 of 186 precincts reporting in, Connolly had earned 184,593 votes (66.19 percent) and Myles had received 93,460 votes (33.51 percent). There also were 810 write-in votes, which accounted for the remaining 0.29 percent of the tally.

The candidates did not face off in any debates this fall.

A Fairfax County resident since 1979, Connolly spent a decade as a staff member of the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where he worked for then-U.S. Sen. Joe Biden.

Sponsored

Locally, Connolly served one term as president of the Mantua Citizens Association and two terms as president of the Fairfax County Federation of Citizens Associations.

Connolly, 72, won a March 1995 special election to become Providence District supervisor and was later served two four-year terms in that role before being elected Board of Supervisors chairman in 2003. He was re-elected chairman in 2007 and the following year ran for the 11th District U.S. House of Representatives seat, which was open after U.S. Rep. Tom Davis (R) decided not to seek re-election.

Myles, a first-time candidate, beat four other candidates in May to become the Republican nominee in the 11th District race.

Myles previously served as a U.S. Air Force pilot and instructor and later became a federal judge, retiring in 2021.

Previous article
Democrat de Ferranti seems poised for re-election win
Next article
Commentary: Line dancing took the stage
- Advertisement -

Latest News

FairfaxScott McCaffrey -

Vienna property owner agrees to fix up dilapidated home

Fairfax County supervisors on Nov. 1 indefinitely deferred proposed spot-blight-abatement measures for a dilapidated house at 1724 Beulah Road...
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Category

Links

Stay connected

Copyright © 2018-21 HPR Hemlock LLC - All Rights Reserved.