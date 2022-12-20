Connolly co-sponsors bill to keep Trump out of office permanently

U.S. Rep. Gerald Connolly (D-11th) is the lone Virginia member of Congress to sign as a co-sponsor on legislation attempting to bar former President Donald Trump from holding federal office again.

The measure, introduced earlier this month by U.S. Rep. David Cicilline (D-R.I.), is more political posturing than a serious attempt at legislation, as all bills not on the president’s desk by the expiration of this congressional term in a few weeks will die – and there is simply no time for that timeline to be met.

The measure (HR 9578) contends that the former president’s actions on Jan. 6, 2021, fall under the 14th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits anyone from holding office if they have engaged in “insurrection or rebellion” against the federal government.

(The measure was included in the constitutional amendment, ratified in 1868, in order to prevent the return of large numbers of Confederates to the corridors of power in Washington. It does provide that the prohibition can be waived on a case-by-case basis by a two-thirds vote of each house of Congress.)

Of the 40 initial co-sponsors of the measure – all Democrats – none of Virginia’s other representatives was listed, nor were any from any neighboring Maryland. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.) was a co-sponsor.

Connolly has been in Congress since 2009, following service on the Fairfax County Board of Supervisors. He easily won re-election in November in a district that is heavily tilted toward Democrats.

Connolly is no stranger to being a lone wolf in the Old Dominion when it comes to showing partisan claws.

In 2009, the Connolly was the only member of the Virginia delegation to vote against what was a largely boilerplate resolution marking the 30th anniversary of the ascension of Margaret Thatcher to be prime minister of the United Kingdom. Four Virginia Democrats joined the five Republicans in support of the measure

(U.S. Rep. Jim Moran, a Democrat, was absent for the vote.)

At the time, a Connolly spokesman said the legislator was upset about Thatcher’s treatment of Northern Ireland during her tenure as prime minister. But his vote drew a rebuke from a local editorial page, which urged the then-freshman lawmaker to play nice with his Republican colleagues and build bipartisan bridges.

“Don’t be a schmendrick,” noted the editorial, using a Yiddish word for someone who acts foolishly.