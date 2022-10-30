‘Complete Street’ project for Army Navy Drive gets into gear

Representatives from local, state and regional government agencies and business organizations have broken ground to mark the beginning of construction on the Army Navy Drive Complete Street project.

Construction is anticipated to be completed by summer 2025.

The Army Navy Drive Complete Street project will enhance transportation facilities for all road users on a key 1.2-mile segment between the Pentagon City and Crystal City neighborhoods by delivering safety and access improvements, officials said.

The plan incorporates widened sidewalks, shorter pedestrian crossings, a two-way curb-protected cycle track and additional segments of dedicated bus lanes that will form part of the Transitway Extension to Pentagon City.

Sponsored

The project is being funded primarily through a partnership between the Federal Highway Administration and Northern Virginia Transportation Authority.

When complete, Army Navy Drive will deliver two blocks of dedicated bus lanes for the Transitway Extension to Pentagon City between the Pentagon City Metro station to the future Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority Metrobus facility at the Pentagon. It will also support connectivity between Pentagon City and Columbia Pike on Metrobus 16-series routes.

The cycle track will connect Pentagon City and the Aurora Highlands neighborhoods to the future Crystal City Bike Network. It is designed to permit bike riders to access the Mount Vernon Trail and the future Long Bridge bike and pedestrian bridge to the District of Columbia.