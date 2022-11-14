‘Spirit of Community’ pantheon expands by three

Back in person for the first time since 2019, the Arlington Community Foundation’s William T. Newman “Spirit of Community” Award for 2022 honored three individuals with diverse, but each highly important, impacts on the community.

Honors were presented Nov. 10 to Portia Clark, Mark Riley and Dr. Mike Silverman, for the following achievements:

• Clark was honored for her longstanding service as a community organizer, particularly in the Green Valley and Four Mile Run Valley areas.

• Riley was saluted for his leadership of the annual Arlington Turkey Trot and other efforts that support funding for social-safety-net initiatives.

• Silverman was honored for his service as chief of emergency medicine at Virginia Hospital Center, and for making COVID information available to the broader community.

The William T. Newman Spirit of Community Award is named in honor of Circuit Court Judge William Newman Jr., who founded the Arlington Community Foundation in 1991. Newman was on hand to salute the honorees.

Past recipients of the Spirit of Community Award have included (in chronological order starting in 1993) Joan Cooper, H. Paul Mount, Anna Barber, Elizabeth Campbell, Walter Tejada, John McCracken, Julia Connally, Charles Overby, Jennie Davis, Jean Berg, Eric Schaeffer, Ralph Johnson, the Woman’s Club of Arlington, Preston Caruthers, Rich Doud, Karen Darner, George Varoutsos, Mary Ann Nirschl, Meg Tuccillo, John Andelin and Ginger Geoffrey, Lola Reinsch, Mary Ann Moran, Jonathan Kinney, John Milliken, Emma Violand-Sánchez, Dr. Alfred Taylor, Arlington’s front-line public-health workers and, in 2021, Lucy Bowen.

Traditionally presented at a luncheon event, the program was moved online in 2020 owing to the COVID crisis, where it remained in 2021 before coming back in person this year.

For information on the awards program, including video vignettes of the award recipients, see the Arlington Community Foundation Website at www.arlcf.org.