Monday, December 26, 2022
Community Foundation offering $600,000+ in scholarships

woman wearing academic cap and dress selective focus photography
Photo by MD Duran on Unsplash

Arlington students have the opportunity to compete for more than $600,000 in college aid through the Arlington Community Foundation.

“We offer approximately 100 college scholarships per year, with many different criteria for eligibility, but only one application is required to be considered for all the available scholarships,” foundation officials said.

For information and an application form, see the Website at www.arlcf.org. The application deadline is Feb. 6.

In the past decade, the foundation has awarded more than $5 million to support local students advancing their education.

