The Committee for Helping Others (CHO) is collecting bicycles for the holiday season, with a focus on bikes for older children and adults who need transportation to school and work.

Donations can be dropped off before Nov. 15 in the parking lot of Antioch Christian Church, 1860 Beulah Road, or in the driveways of 317 Church St., N.E., and 218 Elmar Drive., S.E.